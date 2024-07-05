Boxer Ryan Garcia apologizes for using racial slurs, says he is going to rehab

Boxer Ryan Garcia has apologized in a series of social media posts after he used racial slurs against Black people and disparaged Muslims in livestreamed comments. The 25-year-old Garcia was expelled by the World Boxing Council on Thursday over his remarks. He also announced Friday on the social media platform X that he was going to rehab. Last month, Garcia was suspended for a year by the New York State Athletic Commission, which also ruled that his April 20 victory over Devin Haney would be considered a no-contest after he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.