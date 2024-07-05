Boxer Ryan Garcia apologizes for using racial slurs, says he is going to rehab

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
FILE - Super lightweight boxer Ryan Garcia speaks during a news conference at the MGM Grand hotel-casino Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. Ryan Garcia was expelled by the World Boxing Council on Thursday after he repeatedly used racial slurs against Black people and disparaged Muslims in comments livestreamed on social media. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steve Marcus]

Boxer Ryan Garcia has apologized in a series of social media posts after he used racial slurs against Black people and disparaged Muslims in livestreamed comments. The 25-year-old Garcia was expelled by the World Boxing Council on Thursday over his remarks. He also announced Friday on the social media platform X that he was going to rehab. Last month, Garcia was suspended for a year by the New York State Athletic Commission, which also ruled that his April 20 victory over Devin Haney would be considered a no-contest after he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

