Boxer Lin Yu-ting wins gold, following Imane Khelif to conclude an Olympics filled with scrutiny

PARIS (AP) — Boxer Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan won a gold medal in the women’s featherweight division at the Paris Olympics on Saturday night, following Imane Khelif’s lead a day earlier with a glittering response to the intense scrutiny faced by both fighters inside the ring and around the world over misconceptions about their womanhood.

Lin routed Julia Szeremeta of Poland 5:0 in the final at Roland Garros, capping her four-fight unbeaten run through Paris by winning Taiwan’s first Olympic boxing gold medal.

“I feel incredible,” Lin said after her fourth consecutive 5:0 win. “I want to thank everyone who has supported me, and thanks to my team and everyone in Taiwan. They gave me the power.”

On Friday, Khelif won Algeria’s first women’s boxing medal with a decisive victory in the welterweight division final, beating Yang Liu of China.

Both fighters persevered through an avalanche of criticism and uninformed speculation about their sex during the Paris tournament to deliver the best performances of their boxing careers. Lin won all four of her bouts by shutout, even if she didn’t win every round on every judge’s card as Khelif did.

Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting, left, fights Poland's Julia Szeremeta in their women's 57 kg final boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ariana Cubillos

“Every fight is not easy,” Lin said. “Winning 5-0 might seem easy, but behind that is a lot of practice and hard work.”

World leaders, celebrities and online critics attempted to make it about something other than the boxers’ years of work. The detractors either questioned their eligibility to be in women’s competitions or falsely claimed they were men, forcing both women to take unwanted starring roles in a debate over changing attitudes toward gender identity and safety regulation in sports.

Both fighters were disqualified last year from the world championships organized by the International Boxing Association, a Russian-dominated governing body that has been banished from the Olympics since 2019.

The IBA said they failed an eligibility test for women’s competition, but it has struggled to defend its claims since they resurfaced at the Olympics, occasionally giving contradictory information or saying they were asked not to give details by the boxers’ national federations. That didn’t stop the criticism and speculation from proliferating online, apparently stoked by Russian disinformation networks.

The two boxers’ detractors included former U.S. President Donald Trump, “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni. Their presence in Paris became a weapon in a largely Western culture clash over eligibility for women’s sports.

Khelif said a gold medal would be the “best response” to the uproar. Both fighters got the last word in Paris, although the chatter and scrutiny could persevere for the rest of their careers.

Lin hadn’t been as dominant or as dynamic as Khelif in Paris, but she steadily rolled toward the final as the top seed in the women’s 57-kilogram division. The 5-foot-9 (1.75 meter) Lin is usually taller and more slender than her opponents, and she uses those advantages to pick them apart with skill and angles, rather than strength or power.

That’s exactly what Lin did to Szeremeta after taking the ring Saturday to loud cheers and dozens of Olympic-style Chinese Taipei flags waving in the stands.

Lin used her long left jab from the start, keeping the 20-year-old Szeremeta at bay and setting up combinations. Lin’s hands were quicker and more active, and she dominated the first two rounds with a wealth of clear punches landed.

Lin cruised to victory, artfully dodging a few of Szeremeta’s too-slow punches without countering in the final minute. After having her hand raised and holding open the ropes for Szeremeta’s departure in a typical boxing gesture of sportsmanship, Lin went to the center of the ring, knelt on the Paris 2024 logo and touched her head to the canvas.

After leaving the ring, Lin gleefully gave a piggyback ride to one of her coaches.

The 29-year-old Lin has fashioned a solid career as a top Olympic-style boxer, winning world championships in 2018 and 2022. She reached the semifinals of last year’s world championships before the IBA disqualified her and stripped her of a bronze medal.

Khelif captured the world’s attention with her more telegenic fighting style and her outspokenness in the face of criticism. In an exclusive interview with SNTV, a sports video partner of The Associated Press, Khelif said the unfounded speculation “harms human dignity,” and she called for an end to bullying athletes.

Lin has been more circumspect in her public handling of the uproar, largely limiting herself to comments on her performances and praise of both her opponents and her many fans. Her quarterfinal and semifinal opponents in Paris outwardly showed moderate sportsmanship but also made it clear they felt Lin should have been ineligible to compete.

Lin has been strongly backed by her home country, including its former President, Tsai Ing-wen, who posted a message of support on social media.

