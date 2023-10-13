Boxer Claressa Shields, basketball player Natalie Schneider win Sportswoman of the Year awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Boxer Claressa Shields and basketball player Natalie Schneider won the Sportswoman of the Year awards at the Women’s Sports Foundation’s annual dinner. Shields is a two-time Olympic gold medalist who won in the individual category. Schneider is a three-time Paralympic medalist who won in the team event at the Salute to Women in Sports. Billie Jean King and nearly 1,000 attendees celebrated the 50th anniversary of equal prize money at the U.S. Open and her victory over Bobby Riggs in the “Battle of the Sexes” match in 1973. Julie Foudy and LaChina Robinson hosted the 49th annual event in New York.

