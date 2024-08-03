Boxer Angela Carini could receive $50,000 award from banned IBA after her loss to Imane Khelif

VILLEPINTE, France (AP) — The banned International Boxing Association wants to give a $50,000 prize to Olympic boxer Angela Carini. The Italian quit her opening bout against Imane Khelif of Algeria at the Paris Games after just 46 seconds. IBA president Umar Kremlev made the announcement in his latest video in a series of incendiary criticisms of the International Olympic Committee, which suspended his organization’s Olympic recognition before the Tokyo Games and banished the body from the Olympic movement entirely last year. It’s unclear whether Carini and the Italian Boxing Association would accept the IBA’s money, or even which Italian federation the IBA hopes to reward.

