Box owners at Mexico’s iconic Azteca Stadium refuse to release their seats for the 2026 World Cup

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Luxury box owners at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium are worried they will be asked to hand over their seats to FIFA during the 2026 World Cup. FIFA will take control of the World Cup stadiums in Mexico and the United States during the tournament. But an association of Azteca box owners says FIFA must respect a deal dating from the stadium’s construction six decades ago that gives box owners unlimited access to their seats for 99 years. A spokesman for the association says he’s hopeful a solution will be reached in talks with the stadium officials. The Azteca boxes are a top commodity in Mexico City. The current asking price for a 20-square-meter box ranges from 15 million to 25 million pesos.

