Bowman silences firing rumors with pole-winning run in NASCAR’s playoff elimination race

Alex Bowman just two weeks ago was desperately trying to debunk rumors his seat was in danger. Now he will start the first elimination race of NASCAR’s playoffs from the pole. Bowman turned a lap at 126.720 miles per hour Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway to earn the fifth pole of his career. Bowman heads into Saturday night’s elimination race ranked fourth in the Cup Series standings — best of all four Hendrick Motorsports drivers. He’s been dogged by rumors he’ll be out of a seat at the end of the year, which Hendrick vehemently denied ahead of the start of the playoffs. In qualifying, Bowman bested all three of his Hendrick teammates.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.