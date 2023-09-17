Bowling Green’s Demetrius Hardamon in stable condition after hit against No. 2 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Bowling Green linebacker Demetrius Hardamon is in stable condition and cleared to walk, a day after an orthopedic injury led to him being placed on a backboard and onto a stretcher before being carted off the field at Michigan Stadium. The school shared an update on Sunday, saying it hopes Hardamon will soon be released from the hospital. Hardamon was hurt while tackling tight end Colston Loveland in the third quarter of No. 2 Michigan’s 31-6 win.

