Bowling Green wins third straight topping Central Michigan 23-13

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Connor Bazelak threw for 207 yards and a touchdown and Zach Long booted three field goals and Bowling Green beat Central Michigan 23-13. Bowling Green built a 9-0 lead on Long’s foot who kicked a 32-yard field goal in the first quarter and 40 and 37 yards in the second. Following the 37-yarder with 2:28 left in the half, Central Michigan took the ensuing kickoff and drove 75 yards in six plays and got on the board when Tyler Jefferson ran it in from the 1. Marion Lukes ran for 72 yards on 20 carries for Central Michigan.

