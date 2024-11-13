Bowling Green leads MAC – for now – with 31-13 win over Western Michigan

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Quarterback Connor Bazelak accounted for three touchdowns and Terrion Stewart ran for 150 yards and Bowling Green beat Western Michigan 31-13 to move into a half-game lead atop the Mid-American Conference. Bazelak threw a 25-yard touchdown to Harold Fannin Jr. with 5:12 left before intermission to give the Falcons a 10-7 lead and they never trailed again. The Broncos posted their only lead when Jalen Buckley ran it in from the 6 for a 7-3 lead with 10:36 before halftime.

