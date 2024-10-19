Bowling Green beats Kent State 27-6 for Golden Flashes’ nation-leading 16th straight loss

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Connor Bazelak threw two touchdown passes, Harold Fannin Jr. had a 171 yards receiving and Bowling Green defeated Kent State 27-6 on Saturday, as the Golden Flashes’ nation-leading losing streak reached 16. Fannin broke his sixth school tight end record, finishing the game with 1,713 career yards receiving, surpassing Alex Bayer’s career record. Bayer is Fannin’s position coach. Bazelak was 23-of-27 passing for 313 yards with TD connections of 50 yards to Malcolm Johnson Jr. and 7 yards to Jamal Johnson. Terion Stewart added 124 yards on 24 carries.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.