Bowles says the answers to fixing struggling Buccaneers defense are in the locker room

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — No Chris Godwin, no Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still had a big day offensively. Instead, a normally reliable defense that seems to be getting worse as the season progresses cost the Bucs in a 31-26 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs have now yielded 27 or more points in four consecutive games. Bowles said the problem starts with him, the defensive coaches and players. He added that the Buccaneers have got to play better.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.