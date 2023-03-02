Bowles hits 6 3s again and Texas A&M advances in SEC tourney

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Sydney Bowles made six 3-pointers for the second straight day in scoring 19 points to lead 13th-seeded Texas A&M to a 79-72 win over fifth-seeded Mississippi State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. Bowles followed up her six 3s against Vanderbilt by going 6 of 8 from the arc. Aaliyah Patty added 15 points and Jada Malone added 12 for the Aggies, who lost to the Bulldogs by 16 and 18 points in two regular-season meetings. The Aggies, the first 13th seed to reach the SEC quarterfinals, will take on fourth-seeded Mississippi on Friday. Jessika Carter scored 18 points and Jerkaila Jordan and Debreasha Powe 12 each for the Bulldogs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.