Bowlers dominate in big wins for South Africa and Afghanistan at cricket’s Twenty20 World Cup

WESTBURY, New York (AP) — South Africa bowled Sri Lanka out for 77 in a six-wicket win and Afghanistan followed up by skittling Uganda for 58 in a 125-run victory on Day 3 of cricket’s Twenty20 World Cup. South Africa overcame its own hiccups on the two-paced pitch to score 80-4 as it reached the target with 3.4 overs to spare on Monday. In the later match at Providence, Guyana, openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran put on 154 for the opening stand and Afghanistan posted 183-4. Fazalhaq Farooqi took two wickets in the first over to rock Uganda’s top order and finished with a maiden five-wicket haul to help dismiss Uganda for the fourth-lowest total ever at a T20 World Cup.

