Bowl master Marshall faces UTSA team still looking for first bowl win in the Frisco Bowl

Two programs with decidely different bowl histories will meet in the Frisco Bowl in Texas. UTSA figures to have much of the crowd on its side, but the Roadrunners have never won in four previous bowl games. Their opponent is Marshall, whose 13-5 record in bowl games gives them the highest winning percentage among teams with at least 10 bowl games. The Thundering Herd is one of 12 teams from the Sun Belt Conference to have qualified for a bowl. That’s the most among all conference.

