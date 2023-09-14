Bowl hopes will be boosted for the Vanderbilt-UNLV winner

Vanderbilt plays at UNLV on Saturday in Las Vegas. The Commodores are 2-1 and UNLV is 1-1. Vanderbilt is favored by 4 1/2 points. UNLV won the only previous meeting, 34-10, in 2019 in Nashville. A victory would boost either team’s bowl hopes. Vanderbilt soon faces the gauntlet of eight SEC games in a row. UNLV finally faces a more comparable opponent after opening with FCS team Bryant and No. 2 Michigan.

