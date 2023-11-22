Bowl-bound West Virginia seeks 8th win while Baylor tries to avoid 9th loss

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Jackson]

Bowl-bound West Virginia will be trying to reach eight wins for the first time since 2018 in its regular-season finale at Baylor. The Mountaineer will finish with a winning record in Big 12 play after going into the season picked by some to finish last in the 14-team league. Baylor is 3-8 overall. The Bears are playing their school-record eighth home game this season, but are only 1-6 at McLane Stadium. The only home win came against FCS team Long Island in mid-September

