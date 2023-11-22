Bowl-bound West Virginia seeks 8th win while Baylor tries to avoid 9th loss

Bowl-bound West Virginia will be trying to reach eight wins for the first time since 2018 in its regular-season finale at Baylor. The Mountaineer will finish with a winning record in Big 12 play after going into the season picked by some to finish last in the 14-team league. Baylor is 3-8 overall. The Bears are playing their school-record eighth home game this season, but are only 1-6 at McLane Stadium. The only home win came against FCS team Long Island in mid-September

