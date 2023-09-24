Bowers catches 2 of Beck’s 3 scoring passes to power No. 1 Georgia past UAB, 49-21

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Tight end Brock Bowers caught two of Carson Beck’s three touchdown passes, including a 41-yarder that helped No. 1 Georgia overcome a sluggish start, and the Bulldogs beat UAB 49-21. Beck threw for 337 yards and ran for a score for Georgia, which pulled away after the Blazers pulled even at 7-all early in the second quarter. The Bulldogs led 28-14 at halftime but Beck and other starters left the game when Georgia led 42-14 late in the third quarter. Bowers was the reliable constant for Georgia’s offense. The junior caught nine passes for 120 yards.

