Bowen ends West Ham’s 58-year wait for European title with late winner against Fiorentina
By KAREL JANICEK The Associated Press
West Ham's Jarrod Bowen scores his side's second goal during the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Fiorentina and West Ham at the Eden Arena in Prague, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darko Vojinovic]
PRAGUE (AP) — West Ham has ended a 58-year wait for a European trophy after Jarrod Bowen scored in the 90th minute to secure a 2-1 win over Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final. Bowen ran onto a through ball by Lucas Paqueta before beating goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano with a left-foot shot to complete a quick attack at Eden Arena. Saïd Benrahma had given West Ham the lead from the penalty spot in the 62nd but Fiorentina equalized five minutes later through Giacomo Bonaventura’s strike from inside the area.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
West Ham's Jarrod Bowen scores his side's second goal during the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Fiorentina and West Ham at the Eden Arena in Prague, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darko Vojinovic
West Ham's Nayef Aguerd vies for the ball with Fiorentina's Giacomo Bonaventura, left, during the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Fiorentina and West Ham at the Eden Arena in Prague, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Petr David Josek
West Ham's Said Benrahma, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Fiorentina and West Ham at the Eden Arena in Prague, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)