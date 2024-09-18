Bowden Francis rolling along nicely for the Toronto Blue Jays

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — When the Toronto Blue Jays traded Yusei Kikuchi to Houston, it created an opening for Bowden Francis. The right-hander certainly has made the most of the opportunity. Francis is 4-1 with a 1.50 ERA in his last seven starts. He has allowed just 16 hits in 48 innings in the dazzling stretch. He carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning against the Angels on Aug. 24 and did the same against the Mets last week. Each one was broken up by a leadoff homer: Taylor Ward for Los Angeles, and Francisco Lindor for New York.

