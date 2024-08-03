Bouzkova rallies to beat top-seeded Sabalenka after a long weather delay in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic rallied to beat top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belaus 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 on Saturday night after a long weather delay in the Mubadala Citi DC Open semifinals. Sabalenka led 2-1 in the third set when lightning and rain stopped play for more than three hours. Bouzkova reached her first WTA 500 final. She won her lone career title in 2002 in Prague. Bouzkova will face Paula Badosa of Spain, a 6-3, 6-3 winner over Caroline Dolehide of the United States. In the men’s semifinals, second-seeded Ben Shelton of the United States faced 10th-seeded Flavio Cobolli of Italy, and fourth-seeded Sebastian Korda played No. 5 Frances Tiafoe, from nearby College Park, Maryland, in an all-American match.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.