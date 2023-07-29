Boutier takes 4-shot lead into final round of Évian Championship

ÉVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Céline Boutier has carded a 4-under 67 in the third round of the Évian Championship to increase her lead to four shots going into the final day. The 29-year-old Boutier aims to become the first Frenchwoman to win the tournament which became a major in 2013. Boutier’s closest challenger is Nasa Hataoka of Japan who posted a 68 on Saturday after rounds of 70 and 67. Minjee Lee of Australia and Brooke Henderson of Canada are joint-third, a shot behind Hataoka.

