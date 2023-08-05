Boutier takes 3-shot lead at the Women’s Scottish Open

IRVINE, Scotland (AP) — Celine Boutier has taken a three-shot lead at the Women’s Scottish Open after posting a 6-under 66 in the third round. Boutier won the Évian Championship last weekend. She had eight birdies and two bogeys in her round on Saturday. Boutier says “I feel like my expectations have definitely been higher.” The 29-year-old Frenchwoman is 13 under overall. Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit is tied for second with Sweden’s Maja Stark.

