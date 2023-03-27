Boutier beats Hall in playoff to claim 3rd LPGA victory

By The Associated Press
Celine Boutier tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Drive On Championship golf tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Gold Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darryl Webb]

GOLD CANYON, Ariz. (AP) — Celine Boutier of France beat Georgia Hall of England with a birdie on the first playoff hole to win the LPGA Drive on Championship. Boutier forced a playoff by making a testy birdie putt at the par-5 18th to close out a 4-under 68, matching Hall (65) at 20-under 268 in the LPGA’s first full-field event of the season. With the victory, the 29-year-old Boutier claimed her third LPGA victory and became the winningest French player on tour, moving past Patricia Meunier-Lebouc and Anne-Marie Palli. Japan’s Ayaka Furue closed with a 65 and finished third at 19 under.

