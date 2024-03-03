Bournemouth wins 2-0 at Burnley and pushes Vincent Kompany’s team closer to relegation

By The Associated Press
Bournemouth's Justin Kluivert celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Bournemouth at Turf Moor, Burnley, England, Sunday March 3, 2024. (Richard Sellers/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Richard Sellers]

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley’s winless run has extended to 10 games in all competitions after a 2-0 home loss against Bournemouth in the Premier League. Vincent Kompany’s team has not won a game in 2024 and will need a massive turnaround in form to have any chance of avoiding relegation. Burnley is 11 points from safety and only above last-place Sheffield United on goal difference. Justin Kluivert fired Bournemouth ahead in the 13th minute at Turf Moor. Antoine Semenyo ended Burnley’s hopes of a comeback with Bournemouth’s second in the 88th.

