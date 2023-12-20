Bournemouth vs. Luton abandoned game to be replayed. Tom Lockyer suffered cardiac arrest on field

LONDON (AP) — The Premier League game that was abandoned after Luton captain Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest on the field will be replayed in full. The match between Bournemouth and Luton on Saturday was abandoned in the 59th minute after Lockyer collapsed and received medical treatment. Luton said players from both teams “were in no state of mind to continue with the game.” The league said the game would be rescheduled for later in the season. Luton’s latest update said the 29-year-old defender remained in the hospital and was undergoing tests. He was responsive and in stable condition Saturday night. Lockyer previously collapsed during a game in May and underwent heart surgery.

