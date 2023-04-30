Bournemouth thrashes Leeds 4-1 to boost EPL survival bid

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth has moved further clear of the relegation zone to boost its Premier League survival bid with a one-sided 4-1 victory over Leeds. Jefferson Lerma scored twice in the opening 24 minutes before Patrick Bamford cut the deficit in the 32nd. But Dominic Solanke and Antoine Semenyo put the game out of reach and gave the Cherries a cushion of 10 points over Leicester in 18th having played a game more. Leeds remains perilously close to the drop and is just a point ahead of the Foxes, who have a game in hand.

