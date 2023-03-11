Bournemouth stuns Liverpool 1-0 to avenge 9-0 loss in EPL

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — After losing 9-0 at Liverpool earlier this season, Bournemouth got some payback in the Premier League. Bournemouth halted Liverpool’s recent momentum with a 1-0 home win to boost its hopes of staving off relegation. It also dealt a blow to the visitors’ hopes of earning a top-four spot. Philip Billing scored the only goal in the 28th minute after being teed up in the box by Dango Ouattara and Bournemouth managed to contain a Liverpool attack that had looked rampant in a stunning 7-0 win over Manchester United last weekend. Mohamed Salah missed a penalty for Liverpool in the 70th, sending his effort wide of the goal, while Virgil van Dijk had an early header cleared off the line.

