Bournemouth routs second-tier Swansea 5-0 in FA Cup to become the first team into fifth round

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth has become the first team to reach the last 16 of the FA Cup by routing second-tier Swansea 5-0. All the goals came in the first half and were scored by different players as Bournemouth rebounded excellently from a 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday. Bournemouth led 3-0 after just 14 minutes of the fourth-round match thanks to goals from Lloyd Kelly, Alex Scott and Luis Sinisterra. David Brooks set up the first two goals at Vitality Stadium and scored himself in the 35th after running onto a pass from Dominic Solanke. Solanke tapped in the fifth in the 44th. The fourth round spans five days.

