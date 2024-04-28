Bournemouth moves into top half of the Premier League after 3-0 win against Brighton

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth has moved into the top half of the Premier League after a 3-0 win against Brighton. Goals from Marcos Senesi, Enes Unal and Justin Kluivert sealed a win that saw the Cherries beat their record points total in the Premier League by surpassing the 46 they managed in 2016-17. Bournemouth has 48 points with three games remaining. Bournemouth took the lead in the 13th minute when Senesi headed in from a corner. Unal doubled the lead seven minutes into the second half with a towering header from Dango Ouattara’s cross. Kluivert completed the win in the 87th with a fine left-footed finish. Brighton is now six games without a win and in 12th place.

