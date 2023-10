Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams sidelined until early 2024 because of hamstring surgery

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams is expected to miss at least three months after a second surgery for a hamstring problem that has limited him to just one appearance for the Premier League club. The United States captain joined Bournemouth on a five-year deal in the offseason after a one-year stint at Leeds that ended with him having hamstring surgery in March. The 24-year-old New York native returned to play last month in an English League Cup game but felt discomfort afterward. Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola says Adams will be sidelined “for three or four months.”

