Bournemouth manager Iraola rails against VAR after ‘clear goal’ is disallowed in injury time

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — A frustrated Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola argued that the video assistant referee went against Premier League guidelines after his team had a late winner disallowed for a disputed handball decision in a 1-1 draw against Newcastle. It looked like Dango Ouattara had headed home a decisive goal in injury time but replays showed that the ball had come off his shoulder and upper arm and the goal was disallowed for handball after a VAR review. The VAR made the decision without asking referee David Coote to review the video replay, and despite the so-called “sleeve rule” that dictates that handballs are normally not given when the ball hits the upper arm. Iraola said it was “a clear goal.”

