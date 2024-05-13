Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola signs contract extension through 2026 season

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has signed a new contract through to the end of the 2026 season. The Spaniard signed a two-year deal when he was hired last summer and has gone on to lead Bournemouth to its highest points total in the Premier League with a game still to go. Iraola replaced former manager Gary O’Neil last June and preserved the club’s topflight status despite failing to win any of his first nine league games in charge. Bournemouth is 11th in the standings on 48 points. It’s previous highest total was 46 in 2016-17 under former manager Eddie Howe.

