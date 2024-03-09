Bournemouth fights back from trailing 2-0 to draw 2-2 with struggling Sheffield United

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Enes Unal has come off the bench to score in stoppage time for his first Premier League goal as Bournemouth fought back from 2-0 down to salvage a 2-2 draw at home to relegation-threatened Sheffield United. Strikes from Gustavo Hamer and captain Jack Robinson looked to have earned the struggling Blades only their second away win of the season. But Dango Ouattara scored in the 74th and Unal equalized in the first minute of stoppage time to earn the hosts a point from a pulsating game. Dominic Solanke missed a penalty for Bournemouth.

