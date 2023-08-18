Bournemouth eyes US captain Tyler Adams transfer from Leeds

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola says the team will be getting “a really good player” in United States captain Tyler Adams if the midfielder completes his move to the Premier League club. The 24-year-old defensive midfielder was reportedly finishing a medical ahead of an expected transfer from relegated Leeds. Iraola was asked about Adams at a press conference ahead of Saturday’s game at Liverpool. Bournemouth has reportedly agreed to pay a transfer fee of 23 million pounds ($29 million) to bring Adams to Vitality Stadium.

