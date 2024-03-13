Bournemouth come back from 3-0 down to beat Luton 4-3 in the Premier League

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth completed a stunning comeback to beat Luton 4-3 in the Premier League after being 3-0 down at halftime. Antoine Semenyo’s 83rd-minute strike at Vitality Stadium sealed the win for Bournemouth and prevented Luton from climbing out of the relegation zone. Luton had looked set to climb up to 17th in the standings and above Nottingham Forest on goal difference after strikes from Tahith Chong, Chiedozie Ogbene and Ross Barkley before halftime. But Bournemouth powered back after the break through Dominic Solanke, Illia Zabarnyi and a double from Semenyo.

