Bournemouth beats Fulham 2-1, moves out of relegation zone

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Dominic Solanke scored the winner after teammate Marcus Tavernier’s superb equalizer as Bournemouth moved out of the relegation zone with a 2-1 win over Fulham in the Premier League. Bournemouth jumped four places to 15th, two points above 18th-place Leicester. The Cherries looked to be heading for a third defeat in four games when Andreas Pereira gave Fulham a halftime lead. But Tavernier’s stunning solo curling effort from 20 yards and Solanke’s 79th-minute winner were enough to give the hosts all the points. Defeat leaves Fulham four points off the European places.

