Boupendza scores late to help Cincinnati earn 1-1 draw with Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Aaron Boupendza scored in the second minute of stoppage time and FC Cincinnati rallied for a 1-1 draw with Charlotte FC. Boupendza’s second goal of the season came when he right footed a shot down the middle from the center of the box with an assist from DeAndre Yedlin. Charlotte’s Kerwin Vargas drew a yellow card in the 90th minute for a foul on Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano, setting up a free kick in the defensive half. Neither team scored until Djibril Diani netted the first goal of his career on a penalty kick in the 60th minute. Roman Celentano finished with one save for Cincinnati (3-0-3). Kristijan Kahlina saved four shots for Charlotte (2-2-2).

