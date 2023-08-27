Boupendza, Acosta spark Cincinnati to 3-0 victory over NYCFC

CINCINNATI (AP) — Aaron Boupendza scored early, Luciano Acosta had two assists and Eastern Conference-leading FC Cincinnati breezed to a 3-0 victory over New York City FC. Cincinnati (16-3-6) ties the 2002 San Jose Earthquakes’ record with the victory, totaling 37 points through the club’s first 13 home matches. Cincinnati earned its third straight victory over NYCFC (5-10-11) after losing the first six meetings before playing to a pair of draws last season. NYCFC falls to 1-8-8 in its last 17 regular-season matches.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.