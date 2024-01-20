Bounedjah scores late for Algeria to draw with Burkina Faso 2-2 at Africa Cup

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Baghdad Bounedjah has scored very late to lessen the danger of Algeria’s second straight Africa Cup of Nations group-stage exit by salvaging a 2-2 draw against Burkina Faso. Burkina Faso fans were already celebrating what they thought was their team’s progress to the last 16 when Bounedjah rose high to head Adam Ounas’ corner past goalkeeper Hervé Koffi in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time. It was Bounedjah’s second goal after he canceled Mohamed Konaté’s first-half header by equalizing shortly after the break. It left Burkina Faso on four points after two games, two more than Algeria. Angola plays Mauritania in the other Group D game later. Tunisia plays Mali in Group E.

