Bouman throws 3 TDs, defense has 8 takeaways, South Dakota to FCS semis with 35-21 over UC Davis

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Aidan Bouman threw for three touchdowns, Travis Theis ran for two and the defense forced six turnovers as fourth-seeded South Dakota defeated fifth-seeded UC Davis 35-21 in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs. The Coyotes advance to their first semifinal, playing at top-seeded Montana State next Saturday. Despite having five turnovers, the Aggies were within 28-21 when Miles Hastings hit Trent Tompkins with a short touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter. But South Dakota answered with a seven-play, 75-yard drive, capped by Theis’ 7-yard run with 3:21 top play. The Aggies got back to the red zone before Hastings threw his fifth interception. Bouman was 14-of-22 passing for 253 yards but he had two interceptions Two of his touchdown passes went to JJ Galbreath.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.