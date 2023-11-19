Bouman, Phillips get loose for South Dakota in 48-6 romp over Western Illinois

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Aidan Bouman threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns and L.J. Phillips Jr. ran for two touchdowns and South Dakota beat Western Illinois 48-6. The Coyotes took the lead for the remainder when Bouman threw a 54-yard score to Keyondray Jones for a 10-6 lead with 3:39 left in the first quarter. Mike Morrissey threw for 120 yards for Western Illinois.

