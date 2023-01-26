Boum, Jones lead No. 13 Xavier over No. 19 UConn, 82-79

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Souley Boum scored 21 points, Colby Jones added 20 and No. 13 Xavier went on the road and held off No. 19 Connecticut 82-79. The win was the 13th in 14 games for the Musketeers and it gave them a season sweep over the struggling Huskies. Jack Nunge had 12 points and Jerome Hunter added 11 for Xavier, which led by 17 in the first half and 39-24 at halftime. Jordan Hawkins scored 26 of his 28 points in the second half for UConn, leading a comeback that fell just short. Tristen Newton added 23 points for the Huskies, who won their first 14 games this season but have dropped six of eight since.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.