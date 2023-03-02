Boum goes the dynamite: Xavier guard scores 33 to beat PC

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Souley Boum scored a season-high 33 points and Colby Jones added 29 to help No. 19 Xavier beat No. 20 Providence 94-89. The Musketeers clinched the second seed in the Big East Tournament. Ed Croswell scored 17 points with 13 rebounds, and Bryce Hopkins also scored 17 for Providence. The Friars cut a 22-point first-half deficit to two in the second half. Down six points in the final minute, Hopkins had his putback blocked by Jack Nunge. Boum hit a pair of free throws to ice it and finish one point short of his career high. It was the Friars’ first loss at home in 16 games this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.