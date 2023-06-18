Boulter wins first all-British final on WTA Tour since 1977

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Katie Boulter has won the first all-British final on the WTA Tour in 46 years. She secured her first career title by beating Jodie Burrage 6-3, 6-3 at the Nottingham Open on Sunday. The last all-British final in 1977 saw Sue Barker beat Virginia Wade in San Francisco. Boulter extended her head-to-head record against Burrage to 3-0.

