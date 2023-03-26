Bouanga’s late goal lifts LAFC to 2-1 victory over Dallas

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dénis Bouanga scored in the 84th minute to rally Los Angeles FC to a 2-1 victory over FC Dallas. Carlos Vela notched an assist on Bouanga’s match-winner for defending-champion LAFC (3-0-1), which picked up its fourth straight win in the series and improved to 4-0-1 all-time at home against Dallas (2-2-1). Timothy Tillman staked LAFC to an early lead with an unassisted goal in the third minute. Nkosi Tafari scored the equalizer for Dallas in the 73rd minute. Sebastien Ibeagha and Jesús Jiménez had assists on the goal.

