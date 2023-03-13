Bouanga scores 2 goals, leads LAFC’s 4-0 rout of New England

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dénis Bouanga scored two goals to extend his outstanding start to the season, and Los Angeles FC remained unbeaten with a 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution. Timothy Tillman and Stipe Biuk added their first goals for the defending MLS Cup champions, who are perfect this month in two league matches and their CONCACAF Champions League opener. New England was overwhelmed by the defending champs after winning its first two matches to start the season. The Revs were outshot 18-4, putting just one of those attempts on John McCarthy in LAFC’s net.

