Bouanga helps LAFC earn 1-1 draw with Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dénis Bouanga scored early in the second half to help Los Angeles FC earn a 1-1 draw with Nashville SC. Bouanga used an assist from Stipe Biuk to score the equalizer in the 59th minute for LAFC (5-0-3). Bouanga has seven goals this season. Jordan Morris had a league-high eight goals for the Seattle Sounders entering play. Hany Mukhtar took a pass from Teal Bunbury and scored in the 35th minute to give Nashville (3-3-3) a 1-0 lead at halftime. Mukhtar, the reigning MVP, had not contributed to a goal in Nashville’s last two home matches but had never gone three straight at home without a goal or an assist.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.