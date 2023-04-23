Bouanga helps LAFC earn 1-1 draw with Nashville

By The Associated Press
Nashville SC defender Josh Bauer (22) and Los Angeles FC midfielder Ryan Hollingshead (24) battle for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 22, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. Nashville SC and Los Angeles FC played to a 1-1 draw. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dénis Bouanga scored early in the second half to help Los Angeles FC earn a 1-1 draw with Nashville SC. Bouanga used an assist from Stipe Biuk to score the equalizer in the 59th minute for LAFC (5-0-3). Bouanga has seven goals this season. Jordan Morris had a league-high eight goals for the Seattle Sounders entering play. Hany Mukhtar took a pass from Teal Bunbury and scored in the 35th minute to give Nashville (3-3-3) a 1-0 lead at halftime. Mukhtar, the reigning MVP, had not contributed to a goal in Nashville’s last two home matches but had never gone three straight at home without a goal or an assist.

