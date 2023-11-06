Bouanga, Crépeau spark LAFC to 1-0 victory, first-round sweep of Whitecaps

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Dénis Bouanga scored on a first-half penalty kick and Maxime Crépeau made it stand up against his former club as defending-champion Los Angeles FC finished off a first-round sweep of the Vancouver Whitecaps with a 1-0 victory. Bouanga, who scored 20 goals during the regular season to win the Golden Boot and was named a finalist for the MVP award, scored on a penalty kick in the 24th minute to give LAFC (15-10-10) the lead. Bouanga took the PK after Mario González drew a foul on Whitecaps defender Tristan Blackmon. Crépeau, a member of the Whitecaps from 2018-2021, finished with five saves to earn his second career clean sheet in the postseason — both with LAFC. Yohei Takaoka had six saves for Vancouver (12-11-12).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.