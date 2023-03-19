Bou, Petrovic lift New England to 1-0 victory over Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored a second-half goal and Djordje Petrovic made it stand up to lead the New England Revolution to a 1-0 victory over Nashville SC. The only goal of the match came in the 52nd minute when Bou took a pass from DeJuan Jones and scored. The Revolution (3-1-0) are off to their second best start in club history. The 2005 squad had 10 points through the first four matches. Bou’s goal was the first one given up by Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis this season. Willis was trying to become the first player to open a season with four straight clean sheets.

