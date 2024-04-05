Bottom two clubs draw as Serie A relegation looms for Salernitana and Sassuolo

ROME (AP) — Sassuolo’s hopes of avoiding relegation from Serie A have been dealt a blow in stoppage time after it gave up a two-goal lead and drew with bottom-of-the-table Salernitana 2-2. Albanian winger Nedim Bajrami set up the opener for Armand Laurienté and scored himself to give Sassuolo a two-goal lead at halftime. But Antonio Candreva scored from the penalty spot and Giulio Maggiore equalized in stoppage time to give Salernitana a point. Sassuolo remains second to last, equal on points with Frosinone and Empoli. Salernitana is rock bottom and almost certain to go down.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.